Universe For Sale update for 7 May 2024

Universe for Sale - save system change patch

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey cultists,

We have just released a patch which changes the save system in Universe for Sale which makes them more stable.

Unfortunately, saves from before this patch can’t be carried over to this new save system. We have opened a beta branch which will allow players to continue saves from before this patch.

To join the beta branch follow these steps.

  • Right click Universe for Sale on the side bar and click properties
  • Click the Beta tab in the Steam window that opens up
  • In the drop down menu in Beta Participation, select "old-savegame"
  • Steam should start downloading the branch automatically and you’ll be on the old save system again!

Thank you all for working with us.

  • Riv Otter

