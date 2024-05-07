Universe for Sale - save system change patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14086236 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey cultists,

We have just released a patch which changes the save system in Universe for Sale which makes them more stable.

Unfortunately, saves from before this patch can’t be carried over to this new save system. We have opened a beta branch which will allow players to continue saves from before this patch.

To join the beta branch follow these steps.

Right click Universe for Sale on the side bar and click properties

Click the Beta tab in the Steam window that opens up

In the drop down menu in Beta Participation, select "old-savegame"

Steam should start downloading the branch automatically and you’ll be on the old save system again!

Thank you all for working with us.