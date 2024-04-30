UPDATE: Patch 4 focused on community-driven fixes; including but not limited to Head to Head quarter length extension. Full patch notes available on proera.com/blog.

🏈 NEW & IMPROVED FEATURES 🏈

Made Head-to-Head matches 5 minutes instead of 4 minutes

Improved lag & latency in freeplay mode

Added playable team balls in Mini-Games & Freeplay (not available in Exhibition, Season, or Head-to-Head)

Added new Important Message Interface

Fixed issue with Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl rings not appearing in trophy room after winning the Super Bowl

Step under center and show the world you're an elite QB this 2023 season in the latest NFL and NFLPA-licensed VR experience, NFL PRO ERA II. Compete online in the all-new 11 v 11 multiplayer experience, where you and a friend can go head-to-head as the starting QB of your favorite team. Cement your legacy in the revamped career mode by playing through multiple seasons, collecting the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, and earning the right to be called the GOAT QB. This year, the new "Coach's Confidence" feature allows you to unlock new abilities and play calls when you make the right reads in the pocket, proving that you have what it takes to run the show. When it's time for practice, take the pads off and sharpen your QB skills in the expanded full-field multiplayer free-play mode by running game-like drills, playing catch virtually with friends, or testing your accuracy in a series or trick-shot challenges.

This year, it's all about you. Are you built for it?

Features:

New Multiplayer & Head-to-Head Mode

New Multiplayer Free Play

Updated Career-Mode

New Weather Feature

Updated Audio

New Sideline Interactions

New Coach’s Confidence Feature

New Player Celebrations

New Wristband Play-calling Controls

Improved User Movement & Passing

User Stamina

New Locker Rooms

Updated Tunnel Run-out

Improved Game Engine