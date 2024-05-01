Brawlhalla Star Wars Event™ – May the 4th Be With You! – Patch 8.08

Share · View all patches · Build 14085257 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy

_At last the Sith will reveal themselves to the Jedi, at last they will have revenge! Introducing the ferocious apprentice of Darth Sidious – Darth Maul – who joins Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover! He arrives just in time to celebrate May the 4th.

This rage-filled Sith Lord is complete with custom Signature FX, unique lock-in animation, a dedicated roster spot, and his distinctive lightsaber!

Patch 8.08 also brings new features, new Clash FXs, Vivi – now available to unlock for only 5,400 Gold, streamer mode, game improvements & bug fixes!_

_The formidable Sith apprentice, Darth Maul is now in Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover! He joins the ever-expanding ranks which include Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, and his nemesis Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Alongside them all, check out the R2-D2 Sidekick, 2 new Sith-themed Avatars (no more, no less), and 4 new Emoji Skins! Find all of these and more Star Wars items in Mallhalla by following the crossed lightsabers.

Log in any time during the Event to receive the free “Sith Lord” Title reward.

In Brawlhalla, Darth Maul mirrors the abilities of Hattori. All Star Wars themed items will stay in Mallhalla after the Event ends._

Featuring:

Darth Maul:

A vengeful Sith apprentice with a deadly and agile fighting style.

Mirrors the abilities of Hattori (Sword/Spear)

Darth Maul wields his intimidating double-bladed lightsaber and fights with a menacing ferocity. This Dathomirian Zabrak is a formidable opponent.

“At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi….”

Anakin Skywalker

A compassionate yet reckless Jedi Knight believed to be the prophesied Chosen One.

Mirrors the abilities of Ezio (Sword/Orb)

Anakin fights using his unmatched lightsaber skills and a Jedi training remote. His non-traditional fighting style allows him to gain the upper hand in the Grand Tournament!

“This is where the fun begins!”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A legendary Jedi Master, noble and gifted in the ways of the Force.

Mirrors the abilities of Val (Sword/Gauntlets)

Serene and skillful, “The Negotiator” uses his resilient lightsaber fighting style, his connection to the Force, and Republic General’s clone armor Gauntlets in Brawlhalla.

“So uncivilized…”

Ahsoka Tano

Once a padawan, now an outcast who helps those in need no matter what.

Mirrors the abilities of Asuri (Sword/Katars)

Ahsoka Tano fights in Valhalla with her unique acrobatic fighting style. She uses both a single lightsaber and her dual katana and shoto lightsabers.

Featuring custom Katars light attack animations for her unique reverse lightsaber grip!

“In my life, when you find people who need your help, you help them no matter what.”

Darth Vader

A Dark Lord of the Sith tasked with hunting down the Jedi.

Mirrors the abilities of Ezio (Sword/Orb)

Vader brawls using his unmatched skill with a lightsaber, and brutal command of the dark side of the Force.

Featuring all-new cape animations!

“You don’t know the power of the dark side.”

Sidekick

R2-D2

An ingenious astromech droid and a loyal friend. Avatars:

The Sith

An ancient order of Force-wielders devoted to the dark side.

Darth Maul

“At last we will have revenge.”

Also featuring:

Jedi Order

Galactic Republic

Jedi vs Sith

Tooka

Emojis:

Darth Maul Rage

KENOBIIIII!!!!

Obi-Wan Facepalm

“Anakin…”

501st Clone Trooper WP

“Well played, Commander!”

Battle Droid Thumbs Up

“Roger roger!”

Also Featuring:

Anakin Think

Obi-Wan Wave

Ahsoka GG

Vader Thumbs Down

C-3PO Sweat



Emote:

Force Levitation

“Concentrate… feel the Force around you.”

Quiet your mind and connect to the Force to levitate some rocks!

Weapon Skins:

Modeled after an elegant weapon from a more civilized age, the Asgardian Lightsabers include custom light attack FX swaps, sound swaps, and pick up animations. Available for Sword, Spear, and Katars!



The Brawlhalla Star Wars Event™ also includes:

“Sith Lord” Title reward for logging in during the Event.

New Map: Theed Power Generator

New Brawl of the Week Game Mode: Brawl of the Fates

New Splash art and UI Theme.

Original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this STAR WARS Event! STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved



Stand together like Qui-Gon Jinn & Obi-Wan Kenobi in a fateful duel against Darth Maul! This Sith apprentice is well-trained in the Jedi arts, so you'll have to brawl in sync like a Master & Padawan to defeat him.

2v1 – battle against a “chosen” difficulty bot of Darth Maul!

New Theed Power Generator Map

Knock out the Sith Apprentice’s 3 stocks to win!

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved

Legend

Vivi is now available to unlock for the reduced price of 5,400 Gold!





New Seasonal Ranked Mode – Ranked 2v2 Strikeout

For the first time ever, we're rotating the Game Mode available in the Seasonal Ranked Queue! Following the 1 Stock 3v3 Crew Battles, the brawl for Glory and a spot among the Valhallans continues in Ranked 2v2 Strikeout!

Queue solo or with a teammate and pick 3 of your best Legends to face off against an enemy duo. Swap Legends with each of your 3 stocks, but be careful not to lose them all. K.O. all 6 Legends on the enemy team to win!



Account Level Rewards

Introducing new unique rewards for leveling up your Legend past level 20! For your dedication to playing as your favorite Legends we’ve added a new reward at Level 50.

Earn the “Nickname” of a Legend as an equipable Title in a brand new, distinctive dark blue color!

For example: level-up Bӧdvar to level 50 and receive the Title “The Unconquered Viking”

If you've previously leveled up a Legend to 50 or above, you'll need to play a match with that Legend to unlock their Title.

Streamer Mode

In the “System Settings” menu, we’ve added a new setting for “Streamer Mode” underneath the Music & Sound volume sliders. This allows players to turn off copyrighted music in-game.



New Clash Visual & Sound FX

When a player and their opponent attack each other at the same time, there are several new “clash” visual effects and sound effects depending on the equipped Weapons, the timing, & force of the hit. There are no functionality changes to the way “clash” has always worked in the main queues, but we hope this change makes the visual and sound effects more clear & noticeable.



New Map Selection Mode: Leader Picks!

In this map selection mode, the current lobby leader can choose which map to play on.

UI

New “Epic Weapon Skin” UI in Mallhalla.

Player match icons in top-right HUD now display their Team Colors and/or Color swaps. Especially helpful for Skins with less-noticeable Color swaps.

Chel and Hugin roster portraits now appear for their “Alternate” Skins as well as their “Base” Skins.

Localization

Updated the Portuguese localization for Vivi’s “Charmed, I’m Sure” Blasters, “Aú Sem Mão” Boots, and “Grã-mestra Batista” Skin.

Ranked

Mustafar has been removed from the Ranked Map pool.

Art & Animation

Tai Lung and Hellboy now display the correct Gauntlets on the correct hand at all times.

Fixed a graphical bug where some animated Spear tips wouldn't animate properly.

Adjusted Seven's character-select animation to work better with a wider variety of Spear Weapon Skin types.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug that allowed a Chain Dodge during some attacks, which would also cancel the attack animation.

Fixed a bug where replays past the first screen could not be watched. (Mobile)

UX

Matchmaking groups no longer allow spectators to be leaders.

Fixed a bug where the variation wouldn't always be correct when viewing settings for matchmaking queues.

Fixed a bug where looping animations would play longer than they should when scrubbing in replays.

Localization

Fixed a bug where the Ranked Season 32 Adept and Veteran Titles were swapped.

Spelling fix for “Shinsekai” in Red Raptor’s Lore (English).

Capitalized “Legends” in Tezca’s Lore (English).

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features: Thatch, Cross, Ragnir, Lin Fei, Ezio, Tezca, Munin, Scarlet, and Arcadia!