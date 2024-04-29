Small Update - April 29th 2024

Hello folks,

We have a small update for you today, remedying some of the issues flagged as a result of the Easter Core update, and prepping us for tomorrow's New York - Long Beach, Hempstead & Hicksville Route Add-On.

Resolves issue with low-detail textures reported across PC and console platforms since Easter core update - [https://forums.dovetailgames.com/threads/this-low-res-grapics-bug-is-getting-really-annoying-hics.80363/](Forum Thread #1), [https://forums.dovetailgames.com/threads/spring-core-update-texture-resolution-problem.80597/](Forum Thread #2)

Resolves issue with corrupt gangway visuals reported across locos since Easter core update - [https://forums.dovetailgames.com/threads/resolved-fix-sehs-class-375-gangway-texture-issue.80638/](Relevant Forum Post)

Resolves instances of missing sign details across Semmeringbahn stations

Resolves a crash reported on Save Game load (reported since Easter core update)

Resolves a crash when setting paths for trains in Service Mode - for instance, when player tries to set path at West Drayton Cement Sidings in Great Western Express

Dispatcher updates to support LIRR Commuter release

As ever, please allow up to 24 hours for your game to update (you may need to restart your client), before contacting our Customer Support team.