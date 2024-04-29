Patch note Version: [1.4.3.0]

**
Update content
- Gameplay changes:
- Added new shot types to the game options:
Shot Type Simple: Pressing the Release button when the ball is behind you will automatically execute a Swing + Release.
Shot type classic: pressing the release button when the ball is behind you will execute a Release (same as before)
- Shortcuts for asking the AI to pass have been changed to make it easier.
- Academy Phase 3 Swing Shot phase has been changed to Shoot and Phase 8 Side Swing phase has been changed to Pass.
- The Swing Speed Perk in the Offense tree has been changed to Swing Release Power and the Side Swing Speed Perk has been changed to Side Swing Release Power.
- Added the ability to report users.
- Added the ability to report clubs.
- Change based on feedback:
- Fixed a bug where the shortcut for the Buy button for Face Pack DLC would not work.
