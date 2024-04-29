 Skip to content

Metaball update for 29 April 2024

Patch note Version: [1.4.3.0]

Patch note Version: [1.4.3.0]

Update content
  1. Gameplay changes:
  • Added new shot types to the game options:
    Shot Type Simple: Pressing the Release button when the ball is behind you will automatically execute a Swing + Release.
    Shot type classic: pressing the release button when the ball is behind you will execute a Release (same as before)
  • Shortcuts for asking the AI to pass have been changed to make it easier.
  • Academy Phase 3 Swing Shot phase has been changed to Shoot and Phase 8 Side Swing phase has been changed to Pass.
  • The Swing Speed Perk in the Offense tree has been changed to Swing Release Power and the Side Swing Speed Perk has been changed to Side Swing Release Power.
  • Added the ability to report users.
  • Added the ability to report clubs.
  1. Change based on feedback:
  • Fixed a bug where the shortcut for the Buy button for Face Pack DLC would not work.

