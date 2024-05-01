AND WE START!

Exciting Announcement: Mushroots Game Release!

Hey gamers,

We've got some great news to share! After a lot of hard work, we've finally finished developing our game, Mushroots. It's been quite a journey from its beginnings at a game jam to now, spanning over two years of effort.

Mushroots, our real-time strategy game, will be available to play starting May 1st of this year. We're really looking forward to hearing your thoughts, feedback, and any ideas you might have for new features. And of course, if you encounter any bugs or unbalanced mechanics, please let us know so we can fix them.

But most importantly, we hope you'll have a lot of fun playing the game! Don't forget to join our Discord channel for more updates and to connect with other players: Mushroots Discord

Happy gaming!