Terra Memoria update for 30 April 2024

Update 2024.4.26a

Share · View all patches · Build 14059539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch is now available!

We've been working hard to address your feedback on the Chinese and Japanese localization, as well as fixing some minor issues.

Localization fixes
  • Japanese
  • Traditional and Simplified Chinese
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting the Chocolate Mousse and Cozy Spark recipes.
  • Fixed a small part of the world map that was missing
  • UI changes for Steam Deck users.

These updates are part of our commitment to improving your gaming experience based on your valuable feedback.

As always, we appreciate your participation in refining Terra Memoria, ensuring it becomes better and better with each version update.

Thank you for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1912750/Terra_Memoria/

