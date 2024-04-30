Update 2024.4.26a

Share · View all patches · Build 14059539 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The latest patch is now available!

We've been working hard to address your feedback on the Chinese and Japanese localization, as well as fixing some minor issues.

Localization fixes

Japanese

Traditional and Simplified Chinese

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting the Chocolate Mousse and Cozy Spark recipes.

Fixed a small part of the world map that was missing

UI changes for Steam Deck users.

These updates are part of our commitment to improving your gaming experience based on your valuable feedback.

As always, we appreciate your participation in refining Terra Memoria, ensuring it becomes better and better with each version update.

Thank you for your support!

