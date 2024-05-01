Welcome to Sunshine Resort!

I'm happy to announce that the game is now available!

This project is drastically different than all of my previous ones. The most notable difference is the game engine change, which allowed me to implement minigames and animations. Everything you see and interact it, was designed and programmed by myself (even the save and load system!). I'm not going to lie, it wasn't an easy task and I had moments where I thought I wouldn't be able to pull it off.

Because of that, there's a slight chance of some bugs I didn't catch while testing. Don't hesitate to report them and I'll see if I can fix them!

I'm very proud of what I achieved with this project and I hope to keep increasing the quality of my games in the future.

Have fun!

~artoonu

As usual, if you own my previous games, you can get extra discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30093/games_in_Cats_in_Heat_series/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25882/games_by_artoonu/