Hi guys!

We're excited to announce that Be the Ruler: Prologue is now available for free! ːsteamhappyː

Step into the shoes of an Anglo-Saxon king and navigate a dynamic world where every decision shapes the fate of your kingdom. Your mission? To unite England as Bretwalda before the Norman invasion. With procedurally generated events, no two playthroughs will be the same.

We invite you to play Be the Ruler: Prologue and share your feedback with us. Your thoughts are invaluable in helping us shape the full game experience!

Get the game now and become the ruler you were meant to be!