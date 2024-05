We are happy to announce the official release of Last Mech Standing! ːsteamhappyː

Pilot the Crimson Slayer, the last giant mech and humanity’s final hope. Slash waves of giant monsters with your sword & blast them with your minigun. Upgrade your weapons & tech along the way, find your fighting style, defeat bosses and level up!

Join our Discord to chat with the devs, give feedback and get more news and updates. We're also running a game key giveaway on the server, so see you there!