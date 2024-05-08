Tribute, Trade, and Splinters: Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14040436 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 13:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is dropping the latest and largest update TODAY, and it's a special one.



What is in the update?

Splinters: This shiny new currency is up for grabs when you take down enemies or stumble upon certain world events.

Diplomatic Twist: Engage in new events that'll test your diplomatic skills.

Resource Management: Use those splinters to invest in additional extractors.

Fresh Faces: Meet three new ships and their captains, all savvy in the art of trade.

UI Upgrade: Navigate the Great Ursee with an all-new UI.

Vassal Feature: Turn your defeated foes into 'Vassals' and expand your empire.

Endgame Wonders: Visual and context updated.

The updated Inventory screen allows players to trade the new currency Splinters for Resource Extractors and repair their battlegroup with Splinters.

Declining to recruit captains now awards Splinters.

The new animation plays when players place the Wonder for the first time.

One of the "Merchant Princes" who award Splinters upon completion of a successful trade trip.

To mark the occasion, we're slicing 20% off the price of the game and its Benedict Nichols composed soundtrack on Steam. It's the perfect excuse for first-time builders to jump in or to recruit your friends to the cause.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/290100/Bulwark_Falconeer_Chronicles/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2787170/Bulwark_Falconeer_Chronicles__Official_Soundtrack/

This update is a first step in Tomas Sala’s commitment to the Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles roadmap for the coming year. And a big thank you to the creative community that has sprung up around the game. So, gear up, set your course, and let's Build our Bulwark together.



Keep updated for more, and remember, in this vast oceanic world, your legacy is what create.