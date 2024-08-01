This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Let the Hunt Begin

In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.

Relive the Timeless Tale

Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware.

Armed to the Teeth

Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.

STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ is available NOW!