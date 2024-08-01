STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ is available NOW!

Let the Hunt Begin
In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.
Relive the Timeless Tale
Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware.
Armed to the Teeth
Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.