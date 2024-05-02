 Skip to content

Persona 3 Reload update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 13984388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.04 is now live, please see the updates below:

  • Fixed an issue where during cutscenes, the lip sync would not match audio when set to English audio
  • Minor bug fixes
  • File optimization

