The Lost Son Hardmode & Twitch Update

Here's a short preview of what you'll be enjoying!

Key features include:

A new hard difficulty option with altered level layouts

Twitch chat integration

In-game timer

General refinements and bug fixes

Hard mode

With great difficulty comes great responsibility! In hard mode there are adjusted level layouts that add to the fun and also to the pain. Don't worry. If a particular level is too difficult for you in hard mode, you can effortlessly toggle it off in the pause menu in-game.

Twitch Integration

Streamers can now connect the Lost Son to their channels and have their audience interact with the game in real time! With the command list comes loads of challenge and fun!

Here's a list of the Twitch commands:

!dash

!jump

!altergravity

!cam_rotate [integer value]

!grow

!shrink

!altertime [integer value]

Let your audience give them a try and find out exactly what they do!

Speed Timer

In the new timed mode you can race against the clock and record your best time in the game! This is great for those who enjoy speed running!

Customize Your Experience

The great thing is these additions can be mixed and matched!

If you're a Twitch streamer you can entertain your viewers by playing hard mode or attempting a speedrun. If you prefer to play regular difficulty you can allow chat to connect and try to stop you the whole way through! No matter what you decide, streamer or not, I'm confident that you will have a fun time and even bang your desk a little in rage :)

I've really enjoyed putting this update together despite my schedule being very hectic and I can't wait to see everyone playing and enjoying it! Be blessed!