Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 1 May 2024

New version 0.9.0.15

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 1 May 2024

New version 0.9.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.0.14

  • CO will now not assign new task in case vehicle is out of fuel
  • Fixed electricity consumption inaccuracy at cableways
  • Fixed issue that after start of new game on campaign maps, there could be available vehicles from future
  • Fixed issue with FPS problems when combines or tractors loose route back to farm
  • Fixed issue about crash during loading the game
  • Added code to avoid draving big thin circles from roads
  • Fixed selection of railtrack constructions
  • Fixed issue when on custom house is vehicle ordered to load specific containers and containers has been not loaded
  • Adjusted vehicle loading/unloading stations in the big scrapping facility
  • Fixed some errors in campaign 2 map
  • Fixed issue with construction office assigning task to bring crane and then cancel it
  • Fixed issue with helicopter replacement problem
  • Fixed issue that copying schedule was not possible for vehicles which can carry only vehicles
  • Fixed issue that demolition offices sometime not bring workers to demolitions
  • Fixed issue with create city tool

0.9.0.15

  • Fixed an issue where upgrading a bridge would mistakenly generate a normal track or road instead of a bridge.
  • Resolved an issue preventing fast excavators from the demolition office from being dispatched to their owner when the demolition office was set to deliver mechanisms exclusively on flatbed trucks.
  • Addressed a problem causing construction offices to remove assignments of construction if vehicles loaded with materials were present in the office.
  • Corrected the behavior allowing pedestrians to use fences connected to fence gates as walkways.
  • Fixed the issue with helicopters from Construction Offices not delivering workers properly.
  • Resolved the problem with auto-replacement malfunctioning while a replacement train is being processed in offices.
  • Fixed an issue where unloading locomotives to a railroad distribution office would incorrectly list the locomotive in both the wagons and locomotives categories.
  • Addressed the problem of helicopters not being repairable (getting stuck at the heliport).
  • Corrected the change in internal water storage for buildings like the food factory, distillery, or concrete plant.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented police cars, forklifts, and prison buses from being sent to storage for vehicles and containers.
  • Heating has been disabled in outdoor swimming pools.
  • Resolved an issue where construction office helicopters could get stuck while constructing or reconstructing buildings that contain heliports.
  • Fixed an issue where used vehicles not yet available appeared in the game.

