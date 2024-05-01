New version 0.9.0.15

0.9.0.14
- CO will now not assign new task in case vehicle is out of fuel
- Fixed electricity consumption inaccuracy at cableways
- Fixed issue that after start of new game on campaign maps, there could be available vehicles from future
- Fixed issue with FPS problems when combines or tractors loose route back to farm
- Fixed issue about crash during loading the game
- Added code to avoid draving big thin circles from roads
- Fixed selection of railtrack constructions
- Fixed issue when on custom house is vehicle ordered to load specific containers and containers has been not loaded
- Adjusted vehicle loading/unloading stations in the big scrapping facility
- Fixed some errors in campaign 2 map
- Fixed issue with construction office assigning task to bring crane and then cancel it
- Fixed issue with helicopter replacement problem
- Fixed issue that copying schedule was not possible for vehicles which can carry only vehicles
- Fixed issue that demolition offices sometime not bring workers to demolitions
- Fixed issue with create city tool
0.9.0.15
- Fixed an issue where upgrading a bridge would mistakenly generate a normal track or road instead of a bridge.
- Resolved an issue preventing fast excavators from the demolition office from being dispatched to their owner when the demolition office was set to deliver mechanisms exclusively on flatbed trucks.
- Addressed a problem causing construction offices to remove assignments of construction if vehicles loaded with materials were present in the office.
- Corrected the behavior allowing pedestrians to use fences connected to fence gates as walkways.
- Fixed the issue with helicopters from Construction Offices not delivering workers properly.
- Resolved the problem with auto-replacement malfunctioning while a replacement train is being processed in offices.
- Fixed an issue where unloading locomotives to a railroad distribution office would incorrectly list the locomotive in both the wagons and locomotives categories.
- Addressed the problem of helicopters not being repairable (getting stuck at the heliport).
- Corrected the change in internal water storage for buildings like the food factory, distillery, or concrete plant.
- Fixed an issue that prevented police cars, forklifts, and prison buses from being sent to storage for vehicles and containers.
- Heating has been disabled in outdoor swimming pools.
- Resolved an issue where construction office helicopters could get stuck while constructing or reconstructing buildings that contain heliports.
- Fixed an issue where used vehicles not yet available appeared in the game.
Changed files in this update