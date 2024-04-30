Note from the Dev team

Beyond the Depths - Theme World is being brought to you along with Patch 3.0.0, a major patch with new and splashy content for everyone, usability improvements and of course tons of bug fixes!

As a water ride, everyone is receiving the Log Flume coaster which comes with many adapted coaster modules from non-water coasters and two completely new coaster modules, the Turntable and the Waterfall module.

Along with this new content, several food and drink items have received fitting modifiers that will affect the needs of your visitors. Consumables can now have modifiers like spicy, refreshing, soothing, energizing or heavy.

To ease your placement and building experience pillars, fences, eaves and trims have now been categorized in the same way as walls, roofs and ceilings to make your desired building pieces easier to access. On top of that, the search function in the placement menu now also works for object tags.

With this patch you will also have an easier time finding the save game you are looking for as we have added live park thumbnails and the ability to add custom names to your save games.

Thank you all for your ongoing support and feedback! We hope you enjoy Patch 3.0.0 and have fun in Park Beyond!

Content

Beyond the Depths DLC:

2 new Sandbox maps: The Ancient Ruins, Grim Peninsula

2 new Flat Rides

New theme with scenery objects, modular structures and animatronics

New shop, facility and decoration prefabs

New coaster type River Rapids

2 new coaster modules : Waterwheel | Geyser

New coaster type Log Fume for everyone

2 new coaster modules for everyone : Turntable | Waterfall

Mission maps can now be skipped and no longer need to be unlocked individually

Pillars, fences, eaves and trims are now categorized in the placement menu for an easier building experience

The search function in the placement menu can now find objects based on their tag

Save games now show the last state of the park as thumbnail and can be renamed

Visitors that are currently arriving or leaving the park no longer appear colored in heatmaps

Selected food and drink items now have effects on visitors: spicy food for example will make them thirsty, soothing drinks will alleviate nausea

Transportation rides have been rebalanced so their income, fun and amazement gain are referring to the actual amount of stations each visitor group will travel, instead of referring to visitors making a full round arriving back at the station they initially boarded

Stability

Fixed a random crash on loading a save file

Fixed a random crash after some playtime

Fixed a crash on undoing a coaster on specific mission maps

Fixed a freeze on performing undo after deleting a coaster and adjusting the station size

Fixed a crash that occurs when accessing and waiving the community content browser continuously

Fixed a rare crash on selecting stuck visitors

Fixed a random crash that occurs randomly after loading an older save file

Fixed a random crash after placing a flat ride with automated path

Fixed a crash on deleting save files in an empty load menu

Performance

Multiple performance improvements on all platforms leading to more stable framerates

Improved performance for placement preview of any modular ride prefab especially with long track length

Improved performance related to supports and supports updating

Improved performance related to coaster adjustments

Improved performance around scenery objects containing audio like e.g. animatronics

Improved framerate when moving nodes in the ride editor

Optimized VFX effects

Optimized LODs and shadows settings

Loading time improvements

Fixed that frames drop heavily on moving a second station module around on Mission 05

Modes and Missions

Adjusted collision on Mission map ‘Sky is the Limit’ to improve the overall placement on the floating platforms

Adjusted snapping of assets on Mission map ‘Sky is the Limit’ to the anti-gravity floating platforms

Fixed that after selecting any asset via gamepad the 'Start Pitch Meeting' button is hidden and no longer accessible

Fixed team goal ‘Have 3 distinct impossified rides’ accomplishing on placing and impossifying the same flat ride

Fixed the challenge ‘Build and open at least 3 toilets inside the park’ accomplishing with only 2 toilets in the Exploration Park

Fixed that it is possible to interact with removed challenge stands when box selecting the area it was previously available

Fixed that challenge stands can be selected while attempting to create an object group

Fixed the team goal ‘Shooting star’ accomplishing before exiting the coaster editor mode of a coaster

Fixed the team goal ‘Let 50 visitors experience catastrophic failure’ accomplishing incorrectly

Fixed the team goal ‘Was there even any doubt’ accomplishing regardless of if the condition remains fulfilled over the requested period

Mission 2 - Welcome to Cloudstormer

Fixed that the object group editor stays active throughout mission 02 if it was activated before the pitch meeting

Fixed an incorrect tracked count displayed for the goal 'Build and open a flat ride that is relished or loved'

Mission 3 - The Dawn of Impossification

Fixed the spelling of ‘Slingshot’

Mission 4 - An Eye for Details

Fixed the goals from Mission 04 ‘place 3 staff lounges’ counting incorrectly on loading saves from an older version of the game

Mission 7 - Taken at the Flood

Fixed the challenge ‘Use launcher module to tunnel through the mountain’ not accomplishing when the coaster station is placed on a different land extension on Mission 07

Fixed broadcast messages flickering during the intro and outro sequences

Fixed that one of Izzys lines is cut off during the pitch meeting in multiple languages

Mission 8 - Top of the World

Fixed an issue where the antigravity platform is not available after loading into Milestone 1 of Mission 08

Fixed the optional goal "You've made my heart so full" not resetting on selection resulting in the goal immediately failing

Sandbox Maps

Fixed the goal display ‘Sell 10 impossified dogs’ to ‘deconstructed dog’ for sandbox map goals

Fixed the sandbox goals ‘impossify Flat Rides’ accomplishing with double impossifications on the same placed ride

Fixed offrail tracks not working on preplaced water body in any mediterranean sandbox map

Fixed that preplaced scenery cannot be moved properly on the desert map 'The Oasis'

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget:

Fixed that the chicken run ‘Funland Farms’ can display a checkerboard texture when zooming out

Fixed the 'Do you want to but this land extension? It Costs $1' tooltip for non-purchasable land being displayed in the map 'Funland Farms'

Placement

Removed redundant ‘Purge’ pop up while trying to place subscribed DLC prefabs consisting of a purgeable asset

Fixed the ‘Remove from Object Group’ option not being available for single objects within an object group

Fixed ‘Set as anchor location’ option not being available for object groups

Fixed cloned scenery assets adjusting size to the current placement setting

Fixed some rotation issues that occur with specific scenery objects

Fixed overview panels of assets being based on the first asset selected when containing purgeable DLC objects

Fixed collision behaviour being inconsistent for coasters, flat rides, shops and facilities during prevision placement

Fixed that rides, shops and facilities cannot be placed right on top of water bodies with a height of 0m

Fixed demolish mode waiving immediately after performing undo

Fixed objects vanishing from the map on selecting move and exiting the object editor

Fixed preview of preplaced objects snapping back to its default position after moving on specific maps

Fixed ‘move’ and ‘clone’ options missing for multiple Beyond eXtreme prefabs

Fixed that the object group editor mode is not triggered for objects that were previewed for placement while undoing

Fixed the station preview snapping on hovering over terraformed terrain

Fixed an incorrect ‘Area Locked’ message being displayed on the land fragment border while placing an object with Grid width to 1M and Grid Alignment to 'World' on owned land

Fixed land extension border not displaying for Tracks, Modules and Coaster elements if accessed after selecting the track placement icon

Fixed modular structures being out of bounds after undoing and simultaneously placing a cloned structure

Fixed background flickering on rotating 90° in the prefab creation panel on desert maps

Fixed that the automated path price is doubled but only the normal amount is refunded on performing undo

Fixed an issue that path and queue textures mismatch with the texture displayed in the thumbnail during initial placement of rides

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Fixed error message ‘Area Locked’ appearing incorrectly on trying to place water on owned land on the Fun-Land Farms sandbox map

Scenery Objects and Modular Structures

Added the ‘tree’ tag to the banana plants scenery objects

Scenery objects are now affected by the time scale

Set correct sets for truss pillar modular set

Removed some duplicate scenery and modular objects from the placement menu

Fixed multiple LOD issues on scenery objects

Fixed incorrect thumbnails for a few scenery objects

Fixed broken armillary idle animation

Fixed certain modular structures not triggering the object group editor mode on placement

Flat Rides

Colour customization fixes for the platforms of multiple flat rides

Adjusted the default ticket fee for the impossified ‘Castle Siege’ Flat Ride since that was set too high

Fixed that the ride animation of a flat ride continuing after undoing its deletion

Fixed that the ride status remains closed on connecting an exit path containing of more than one path segment

Fixed the ‘Area Locked!’ error message appearing on placing Flat rides near the borders on certain maps

Shops and Facilities

Fixed that there is a duplicate shop attractor after multiselecting and moving more than one impossified shop

Fixed attractors lacking collision with other game assets

Fixed that the impossified version of a shop is cloned instead of its base version

Fixed that the incorrect refund amount is added to the wallet on performing undo after replacing any shop

Fixed undo and redo not working on relocated shop attractor

Coasters

Generally improved camera and track placement behavior when using gamepad

Adjusted the hook ‘Acrophobia’ to also complete with a height of exactly 10 meters

Added theme tags to coaster prefabs

Fixed an issue with gamepad that pushes each newly placed track lower than the previous one

Fixed the hook of the 'Hammerhead Kiss' prefab fails to satisfy by default

Fixed an issue with the calculated default fee prices for coasters with low throughput: coasters with few cars and long coasters will have a higher default fee now to ensure they are profitable

Fixed the elevator module having issues with split trains

Fixed the spring module resulting in stuck coaster cars

Fixed that there are two different failure statements when cars of the same train stop at different station modules

Fixed transportation rides running and declining in maintenance despite having no visitors after loading a community map

Fixed that it is possible to place coaster prefabs on top of each other

Fixed that coasters do not show an error message on placing them very far below the terrain

Fixed that only a limited number of cars can enter the catapult module when placed at an inclined angle

Fixed that coasters are missing their operator after construction

Fixed the status of coasters switching to ‘Closed’ after performing undo after moving the station

Fixed that coaster tracks can be placed under water without any error message being displayed

Fixed an issue with the spring module on performing undo and redo during track placement

Fixed that it is difficult to select the coaster prefab ‘Hammerhead Kiss’ after placing it near the map boundary

Fixed track placement preview snapping randomly to one direction every time after placing a track segment

Fixed that the test train is stuck in a loop after changing the launch direction to backward and the train pass number to more than zero

Fixed the train snapping back to the primary station when a wind tunnel is used between two station modules

Fixed coaster test details being incorrect after editing a coaster or after save and load

Fixed car lift module options ‘reset after use’ resetting after save and load

Fixed that it is not possible to construct a coaster with exactly 1500$ crash due to a rounding issue

Fixed that a coaster with exactly 200-meter length isn’t validated due to a rounding issue

Fixed the ‘Tracks are too long’ error message triggering at max length track placement

Fixed the car getting stuck at the elevator module when it is connected to any of the two- or three-way fork

Removed the non-functional switch direction setting from the filter module

Fixed the zoom while in car & train settings panel

Fixed an incorrect text displayed in the hook status section for ‘Projectile Experience’

Fixed an issue where the car lowered by the 'Car Lift' fails to collide with the cars passing through the bottom node of the module

Fixed that there are no costs on modifying a coaster after invoking and waiving the pause menu during track placement

Fixed the node of the elevator module not moving along in precision mode

Fixed that the 'Place Module' panel doesn't scroll automatically to show the selected scalable module during placement

Fixed an incorrect error message being displayed when the train enters the end node of the Cannon

Fixed supports not moving correctly when moving pieces attached to modules that split the train

Fixed an issue with split trains that wait in an incorrect position right before entering the elevator module

Beyond eXtreme

Fixed the spring module bouncing off at a distance for wide coasters

Fixed color customization for the wide coaster platform

Fixed that the preview of the paraglide course track are invisible on initial placement of prefabs

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Added a tooltip video to the catapult module

Fixed the catapult module having issues with split trains

Fixed the information in the test detail panel when a coaster train enters the catapult module with high speed

Fixed the rocket from the rocket booster module being placed incorrectly on a train moving backwards

Fixed an issue in which trains would get stuck on the Cannon and Elevator if the backward rocket booster is placed before them

Fixed colour customization not working for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cars

Community Content

Fixed the asset available under ‘featured mods’ section not working in community content tab

Fixed the settings ‘close rides and facilities’ not working on loading into community maps after enabling it

Fixed some words showing up in the wrong language while downloading community park content

Park Management

Removed terraforming costs row in financial overview since it does not cost cash anymore

Added new help screens for park expansion, undo/redo, decoration and fees

Added new tips for ATMs, Ride Fees, Updating Ride Fees, Ride Creativity and Job Efficiency

When paying off a loan, the replay duration now stays the same but the monthly repay rate is reduced instead

Fixed an issue that displays an incorrect lab expansion number after unlocking the first expansion

Fixed that coaster prefabs are placeable without previously unlocking the required modules from Sofia’s Lab

Fixed that under certain conditions is it impossible to unlock new lab expansions on loading saves from an older version of the game

Terraforming

Added error message on adding water over a coaster that is placed in a cavity

Fixed that the error message ‘No cavity Available’ is displayed while adding water to carved ground

Fixed an issue in which the terraforming brush disappears on and under certain scenery objects

Fixed preplaced water not reappearing after undoing its deletion

Fixed error message 'No cavity available’ triggering on hovering the cursor close to terraformed terrain

Fixed that placing water in a cavity around or near another cavity removes water from the other one

Fixed the terrain deforming due to flat ride placement not restoring properly after performing undo

Fixed the painting brush not working anymore after clicking left mouse button while painting the terrain

Fixed that the terraformed terrain doesn’t restore after deleting any Ride

Staff

Changed ‘search for a staff lounge’ energy values for all staff members: they will now search for a staff lounge as intended when they reach 20% energy level

Improved the selection on entertainers with bigger costumes

Added descriptions and hints for staff duties

Fixed that fired staff still received salary until they leave the park

Fixed staff agents stopping to execute duties as soon as they start looking for a staff lounge

Visitors

Fixed visitors puking outside of the park entrance

Fixed visitors that have the ‘critical nausea’ status effect constantly re-enter toilets

Fixed visitors standing in queue snapping after closing a ride

Fixed visitors teleporting to the main station queue on closing a transportation ride

Fixed a case in which visitors can board transportation rides from the wrong station

Interface

The scenic mode no longer gets aborted when a park level pop up appears

Updated Tips and helpscreens to reflect the current path placement behaviour to ignore terrain

Removed a wrong description from ‘Reach Park Level’ sandbox goals

Adjusted the titles of DLCs displayed in the main menu, to properly reflect the Titles of the DLCs

Added tooltips for the ‘reset to default’ and ‘auto’ buttons

Removed non-functional ‘rotate 90 degrees’ button callout displaying while in prevision placement mode

Removed non-functional height adjustment button callouts being displayed when cycle prevision is activated during placement preview

Outage notification will disappear when the linked structure experiences a maintenance failure, and only pop up again if no one is maintaining the structure while it's getting used by visitors

Removed non-functional button callouts when any placements are made with precision tool

Fixed ‘toggle details’ button binding inconsistencies in the staff management screen using gamepad

Fixed the description displayed in the tooltip for ticket fee for all rides

Fixed the word ‘Points’ being displayed as ‘Paints’ in the tips section about entertainer points

Fixed the overview panel not triggering on waiving the move or clone option while in placement preview

Fixed that the path placement panel is closed upon performing undo and redo

Fixed that the price tooltip disappears while navigating past the boundaries of existing land segments

Fixed an issue from the 'Save Failed' pop up that selecting "OK" doesn't respond under certain conditions

Camera

Fixed shadow flickering when moving the camera far away

Fixed assets jittering on moving the camera during placement preview using gamepad

Fixed camera snapping on the tracks when in prevision mode while placing any coaster element

Fixed that the camera doesn’t move on selecting ‘Go to Location’ from the visitor panel while they are in a ride

Options

Fixed audio occlusion option not showing restart required message

Fixed that the audio of NPC commentary keeps playing after disabling it in the options settings

Fixed the ‘Colour Vision Deficiency’ filter not being applied to scenic mode

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Fixed the option ‘Contact shadows’ failing to reflect on the sandbox map Funland Fiesta

Visuals