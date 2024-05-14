Patch 1.14.2 is now available!

Hello Onward Community,
We have just released patch 1.14.2 to address a number of issues that have been affecting gameplay for many of you. This includes fixes for various exploits, gameplay states, and maps. Details can be found in the change log.
The hotfix is available for download now on all platforms.
Change Log
- Fixed an issue that allowed two players to assume the Corpsman role in the same fireteam, leaving another fireteam without Corpsmen.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to become effectively invisible after using the syringe.
- Fixed two exploits that allowed players to clip through assets and reach out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed an issue on Cargo that would prevent players from extracting with the helicopter in Mercenary Mode
- Fixed an issue in Gun Game where a random player would progress in the game when another player uses the “give up” button
- Fixed an issue on Quarantine where players would suddenly die as they hit a kill box when extracting with the helicopter
- Fixed an issue in Assault where the “Return to Battle” message would remain visible after a player was killed due to being out of bounds, and then respawned
- Fixed colliders and LOD issues on Bazaar
- Fixed several instances where a player could get themselves stuck on various maps
Changed files in this update