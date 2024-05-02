Hexguardian is out now with a 20% launch discount!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Guardians - the day is finally here! We are excited to announce that Hexguardian is out now! We can't wait to see you placing tiles, building towers, positioning your troops, and shutting down the portals by closing the loops.

A lot has changed since the demo we launched at NextFest. We now have a variety of maps, each with their own unique features. We've also added a Weekly Challenge mode, that will be updated with a unique theme and challenge every week! Select perks, units and a blessing to compete on the global leaderboard.

You can expect all this great content and more with a 20% launch discount for the next 2 weeks!

We have some exciting activity lined up for those who want to celebrate in style:

We will be answering community questions on the Yogscast subreddit, so if you want to ask any questions about the game, development or anything else, drop by HERE!

There will also be a Yogscast live stream of the game at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EST, which will be broadcast on Youtube, Twitch and the Steam store page!

And finally, you can join us on Discord to chat about the game, discuss strategies, and show off your runs!

We really hope you enjoy Hexguardian - and if you would consider leaving a review, this would help us out a lot!