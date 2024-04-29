Circuit Superstars Update 1.6.0

Hello, drivers!

We hope you are all well and playing games that bring you much joy.

Today we released the long-awaited update 1.6 for Circuit Superstars. It took a long time for a variety of reasons, but we are very happy to finally be able to update the game. To keep this release simple and to mitigate the risk of issues or more delays, we kept the DLC cars out of this update, and we will look to release them within the next couple of months.

At this time, our team is working on a work-for-hire project with a business partner and making some improvements to Karting Superstars when we have time. We don’t have a clear plan yet for what might come next for CS, but we will be sure to communicate it once we do.

We wanted to express our wholehearted gratitude for playing our games. Thanks to your support and our business partnerships, we’ve been able to sustain ourselves through this very difficult year in the games industry. Things are finally looking up and we are very grateful for the opportunity to continue to make innovative and charming racing games for all racing fans out there.

Without further ado, here are the Patch 1.6 Notes:

Free play now has all the options available on Custom Lobbies and no longer has settings hidden in a sub menu.

Changed the wait time for online races, from 60 seconds on both track voting and car select, to 20 seconds each.

Moved the qualifier start further down the track for a shorter warm-up,

Made post race screens longer (1 more second) per community request.

We added the full race standings with a toggle (Tab on keyboard, left bumper on game-pad).

Shortened the re-spawn delay from 1 second to 0.75 second.

Shortened pre-race grid shot from 12 seconds to 9.5.

Changed the wear value adjustments from 25% increments to 5% for more granularity and to help organisers design events more thoroughly.

Local races now have a prompt to continue or save & quit.

Additionally, this shows that Free Play is also getting saved progress, so players can now make custom tournaments that they play through multiple sessions.

Positions gained / lost visible on race standings and tournament standings table.

Best Lap time indicator added to the race results.

All 3 colours of the driver's car are now shown on the race results.

Free roaming camera feature on Replays:

We know you've wanted to freely move around the tracks of CS and craft the coolest shots and photos imaginable.

We have a new Custom AI difficulty feature that can make them faster than Superstars, and we also have a new AI modding tool (same as Karting Superstars, available only on the PC Steam version of the game), which you'll be able to use to create your own AI rosters.

Dynamic AI:

This is a new system that aims to improve the player experience by adjusting the AI skill in real-time based on how well human players are performing in a race.

Depending on the human player's standing on a race, the AI will make an adjustment to either slow down or speed up, increasing the chances that humans will have AI competitors close to them through the race. The system is highly active in lower difficulties where player skill can vary widely in a short amount of time, and it is inactive in the higher difficulties where it is expected that player skill is a lot more stable.

Thank you for reading!

Love,

OFG Team