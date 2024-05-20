Patch 9.0

Gameplay Changes

Complete overhaul of the very first labyrinth in the game.

Addition of the World Map for all new games. If you have a game in progress, unfortunately, you won't have a map. Currently, I'm looking for a way to give you access to the world map.

Added NPCs to the restaurant area to give it a bit more life.

Modified the desert cave map in the oasis.

Added legendary Drak'os weapons/armor. To access them, talk to your class masters.

Balance Changes

Corrected small spelling mistakes in the Object menu.

Fixed an issue with the knight for Artedin who couldn't upgrade his class.

Corrected image for the sentinel.

Buffs

•None.

Nerfs

•None.

Bug Fixes

•None known currently.

Additional Notes

Changed the welcome image.

Changed the welcome music.

We have been invited to participate in the GDWC

(GAME DEVELOPMENT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP).

Here is the support page link: https://thegdwc.com/pages/game.php?game_guid=ebdff448-b28c-4ecb-be21-90ca2964cd77

Orathos Discord: https://discord.gg/CQQ8dmsthb

Email: Erouestrpg@gmail.com