Necrophoresis update for 30 April 2024

Update in Progress

30 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are currently working on:
Server maintenance to ensure 4 player coop is working smoothly, enemy behavior adjustments, and adjustments to the door colliders for more convenient functionality.

Feel free to report any bugs and requests here:


