politician simulator available now!

Hi there,

It's been some time. Early this year I finished working on several different small games. This is one of those games.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681640/politician_simulator/

a short, 5 minute game that contains funny things and audio related to the United States government and politicians in general.

this game exclusively uses the mouse and keyboard, and has very simple interactions for each scene, including, but not limited to: