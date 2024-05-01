 Skip to content

politician simulator update for 1 May 2024

politician simulator available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13848623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,

It's been some time. Early this year I finished working on several different small games. This is one of those games.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681640/politician_simulator/

a short, 5 minute game that contains funny things and audio related to the United States government and politicians in general.

this game exclusively uses the mouse and keyboard, and has very simple interactions for each scene, including, but not limited to:

  • Signing a bill
  • Answering the phone
  • Cheating on your wife
  • Drinking
