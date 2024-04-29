Version 1.8.2 released

Hello all,
This is a maintenance update to fix a couple of issues.
Changes
- On Windows, the game now detects if the user has changed the mouse pointer size in the system and adjusts the position of tooltips accordingly, to avoid the cursor overlapping the text. This is a fix for the issue reported here.
- Updated to latest Unity 2022.3.21, this fixes the issue of some Mac players not being able to click on the UI. Reported here.
We are looking forward to any feedback.
Thanks for supporting Dawn of Man!
Martiño.
Changed files in this update