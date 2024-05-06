HADES II Early Access is Here!!

After more than three years in development, our first-ever sequel is now available in Early Access!! Watch our new gameplay showcase to see it in action. Note this contains some spoilers!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1145350/Hades_II/

We hope you enjoy discovering all that Hades II in Early Access has to offer! It already includes more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than the full version of the original game, and we have more in the works. An in-game development roadmap provides additional details about our update plans.

Note for owners of Steam Deck, we're pleased to report Hades II is Deck Verified!

About Hades II

Hades II is a rogue-like dungeon crawler in which you'll battle beyond the Underworld of Greek myth using dark sorcery to take on the sinister Titan of Time. It builds on the best aspects of the award-winning original in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.



As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the Titan's forces with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment. New locations, challenges, upgrade systems, and surprises await as you delve into the ever-shifting Underworld again and again. For more information, check our Hades II FAQ.

About Early Access

This Early Access launch is an extraordinarily exciting moment for our team as we begin the process that we expect will help us realize this game's potential. As with the original, we designed Hades II for Early Access from the ground up, and look forward to hearing your feedback about all that we've built so far, and integrating that feedback into our plans for the rest of production! This is a game with many interconnected parts, and your feedback helps us ensure everything from the balance to the narrative are working as well as possible.



Should you play in Early Access, or wait for the full game? For many players, it's a good idea to wait for the complete v1.0 before diving in, as Hades II will grow and improve during Early Access, and the true ending of the story won't be available until then. But, if you like the idea of seeing the game evolve over time, and watching the story unfold more gradually, then Early Access is probably for you!

The Hades II Original Soundtrack

Music has always been essential to the experience of each title from Supergiant Games, and Hades II is no exception, with an original soundtrack by our award-winning composer Darren Korb crafted to fit the bewitching theme and variety of all-new characters and environments.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2950840/Hades_II_Original_Soundtrack/

Now available alongside the game, the soundtrack is already nearly as expansive as the original, with close to two-and-a-half hours of new music... and still more tracks to be added as development continues. Note: We recommend first experiencing our soundtracks in-game!

What's Next

We're planning our first Major Update for later this year! Please note while we'll be monitoring feedback and reports carefully, this Major Update will take some months following our initial launch. Beyond that, we expect to be in Early Access at least through the end of 2024 in order to build out the remaining content we have planned.



As we take stock of the state of the game and what you think of it, we'll gain a clearer sense of just how close we are to the finish line. For now, it's too early to say when our v1.0 launch will be. Yet even though Hades II won't be complete for some time, we hope you really enjoy it as soon as you start playing.

Lastly: Thank you. This year our studio turns 15 years old, and for all this time we've remained small and independent, working on one major new project after another. None of this would have been possible without the support of our players over the years. So, whether Hades II is your first Supergiant game, or you've been with us since the Bastion days, we're grateful you could join us.