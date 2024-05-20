Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Arrives Tomorrow

Hi Everyone, as we sit on the eve of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II I wanted to thank you, our fans, on behalf of everyone here at Ninja Theory. We see you and we hear you when you give us such love and support, when you tell us how much Senua means to you, when you tell us how much you are looking forward to the game and how much faith you have in us to continue Senua’s story in a way that does justice to the connection so many of you have to her and to Hellblade.

From the very beginning of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II we have had you in-mind and I truly hope that when you play the 2nd chapter of Senua’s story, you will find that familiar connection once again, and that also so many more people will find their way to Senua and her world too.

Making video games is difficult. Much like Senua, we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest: To make a game that sinks you deep into Senua’s world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling.

I believe we have achieved our quest and I hope you’ll agree. I’m very proud of the game, very proud of our team and very proud of you, our fans, who have supported us on this magical journey.

Thank you

Dom Matthews,

Studio Head

