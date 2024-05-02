SURMOUNT IS OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello climbers! We did it, the game is finally here! You can grab a copy and swing by Mount Om RIGHT NOW!



It's been more than 3 years since me (Jonas) and Jasper started working on this game together. We meant for this project to only take one and a half years, but as we worked on the game it kept growing in ambition, so it kept getting pushed further into the future. It feels surreal that we can finally call the game done. We really hope you will enjoy it!

Bugs and feedback

As expected with any game launch - We will keep an eye on your feedback and bugs in the Steam discussions. You're also free to join our Discord!

We're a small team, but we'll do our best to take care of everything!

We are Steam Deck Verified

Glad to say that the game runs smoothly on Steam Deck!

Surmount OST + Bundle

Ryan (our composer) did an amazing job putting this soundtrack together. Which wasn't as straightforward as it might seem because a lot of it is actually procedural in the game.

You can pick up a bundle of the game with the soundtrack for $19.71. Or $6.3 for just the 24 track OST! (10% discount on launch)

A few tips

Here are a few things that can help you get a grip on the game faster!

Use a controller

The game is designed with a controller in mind. It's possible to play with mouse and keyboard but you will have a much better experience with a controller.

Take your time

You will discover things that will help you on your climb if you take your time to explore the mountain and New Tully and talk to NPC's.

Assist mode could help

If you find it difficult to do the circular motion on the joystick to swing, there are a couple alternative swing modes you could try out. Just head into the options menu! Dive in and try the different settings if you or your friend struggle with anything!

That's it, enjoy the game! Cheers,