 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fences 4 update for 23 May 2024

Fences 4.22 Released on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 13718508 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fences 4.22 has been released.

For a complete changelog, and to provide feedback, please visit:

https://forums.stardock.com/526644/get;3923974

As always, thanks for your feedback, time, and support.

Sean Drohan
Stardock Product Lifecycle Manager

Changed files in this update

Depot 1815631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link