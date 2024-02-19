 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Recycling Center update for 19 February 2024

Update 1.3 - Second Hand Shop

Share · View all patches · Build 13495337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now purchase the second-hand shop building for your recycling center. Offer re-usable goods for sale and save them from the crusher.

The shop building also includes an office for your site management.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2613061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link