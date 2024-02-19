Patch Version: 2.2.1.14

Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerEscape

Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerReachSafeZone

Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerLeftSafeZone

Added FPS Limiter under "Video" options

Updated Infected base class, boss entities no longer follow the max entity allowance rule. Should fix where some does not spawn properly in Flatline and/or ce_laststop_06

Updated bot AI, they now ignore enemies (zombies) that are marked for deletion.

Fixed runners on suburbs, they weren't supposed to be there.

Fixed mat_motion_blur_enabled not saving on a specific GPU setting

Fixed where the player could kill sheila & the zombies in the ball room w/o unlocking the doors

Fixed ce_biotec having faulty shadows

Fixed where players can get stuck on ce_biotec (elevator doors)

Fixed zombies not selecting their zombie claws after being infected

Fixed where the server could sometime try to send deleted entities to the clients (or entities that are about to get deleted)

Fixed crossbow and compbow not working for Steam Deck users

Fixed ThePresident no longer tries to use "OnSpawn" for zombies that are marked with deletion.