 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Contagion update for 19 February 2024

Patch Version: 2.2.1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 13494546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerEscape

  • Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerReachSafeZone

  • Added Angelscript Event hook OnPlayerLeftSafeZone

  • Added FPS Limiter under "Video" options

  • Updated Infected base class, boss entities no longer follow the max entity allowance rule. Should fix where some does not spawn properly in Flatline and/or ce_laststop_06

  • Updated bot AI, they now ignore enemies (zombies) that are marked for deletion.

  • Fixed runners on suburbs, they weren't supposed to be there.

  • Fixed mat_motion_blur_enabled not saving on a specific GPU setting

  • Fixed where the player could kill sheila & the zombies in the ball room w/o unlocking the doors

  • Fixed ce_biotec having faulty shadows

  • Fixed where players can get stuck on ce_biotec (elevator doors)

  • Fixed zombies not selecting their zombie claws after being infected

  • Fixed where the server could sometime try to send deleted entities to the clients (or entities that are about to get deleted)

  • Fixed crossbow and compbow not working for Steam Deck users

  • Fixed ThePresident no longer tries to use "OnSpawn" for zombies that are marked with deletion.

  • Fixed End Of Round (EOR) voting not working correctly

Changed files in this update

Contagion Content Depot 238431
  • Loading history…
Contagion Client Shared Base Content Depot 238432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link