SHOGUN update for 19 February 2024

2/18/2024 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13494484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changelog 2/18/2024:

  • Sounds balance overhaul
  • Changed spawner rate / system ( Difficulty Curve Slowed Down)
  • Crowdplow should cause less frame drop on low end systems now (damage remains the same)
  • Various Bug Quashes

