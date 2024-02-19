Two New Characters

Two New Playable Characters
- Added Chicken costume.
- Added public domain Mickey Mouse character. Enter
mickeyin the dev console to unlock. This game is not produced, endorsed, licensed, or approved by the Walt Disney Company.
Gameplay Improvements
- Show icons on active patches and patches ready to be collected
- Make first place player sticky across world maps
- Remove collisions between players on paddle (boss) levels and factory levels
- Reduce rate that pumpkin enemies throw their heads
- Animate READY message on character select
Other Fixes
- Fix crash if language is Spanish
- Fix Mysteries in Case Files menu being triggered too early
- Prevent players from changing inventory in post-episode cutscene
- Fix bug where player keeps pogoing
- Fix cross trainers working after player dies
- Show 'Save & Quit' only for episodes
