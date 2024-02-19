 Skip to content

Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 19 February 2024

Two New Characters

Two New Characters

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Two New Playable Characters
  • Added Chicken costume.
  • Added public domain Mickey Mouse character. Enter mickey in the dev console to unlock. This game is not produced, endorsed, licensed, or approved by the Walt Disney Company.
Gameplay Improvements
  • Show icons on active patches and patches ready to be collected
  • Make first place player sticky across world maps
  • Remove collisions between players on paddle (boss) levels and factory levels
  • Reduce rate that pumpkin enemies throw their heads
  • Animate READY message on character select
Other Fixes
  • Fix crash if language is Spanish
  • Fix Mysteries in Case Files menu being triggered too early
  • Prevent players from changing inventory in post-episode cutscene
  • Fix bug where player keeps pogoing
  • Fix cross trainers working after player dies
  • Show 'Save & Quit' only for episodes

