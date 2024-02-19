 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 19 February 2024

Hotfix 1.3.5.9

Build 13493899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where changing from floor to table did not load the correct table material
  • Fixed rare crash when loading initial game menu
  • Fixed occasional crash when joining game with custom puzzle
  • Fixed issues with player cursors/avatars not showing correctly
  • Fixed issue not being able to warp to player by clicking their name
  • Fixed issue with player colors syncing
  • Fixed syncing issues with removing stickers and changing sticker wear
  • Fixed issue with click/hover not working when stickers are minimized to the side of the screen
  • Tweaked and added variations to some sticker challenges

