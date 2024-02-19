- Fixed issue where changing from floor to table did not load the correct table material
- Fixed rare crash when loading initial game menu
- Fixed occasional crash when joining game with custom puzzle
- Fixed issues with player cursors/avatars not showing correctly
- Fixed issue not being able to warp to player by clicking their name
- Fixed issue with player colors syncing
- Fixed syncing issues with removing stickers and changing sticker wear
- Fixed issue with click/hover not working when stickers are minimized to the side of the screen
- Tweaked and added variations to some sticker challenges
Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 19 February 2024
Hotfix 1.3.5.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
