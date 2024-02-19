- HOME tab has been updated. Popular options such as PAINT and TRACK EDITOR are now included.
- Resolution has been optimized for Steam Deck.
- Japanese localization has been added.
- Tracks in the Suburban location have been updated.
- Sound response to collisions has been reduced.
RC Revolution update for 19 February 2024
Patch 1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux English Depot 2347041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update