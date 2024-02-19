 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RC Revolution update for 19 February 2024

Patch 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13493662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HOME tab has been updated. Popular options such as PAINT and TRACK EDITOR are now included.
  • Resolution has been optimized for Steam Deck.
  • Japanese localization has been added.
  • Tracks in the Suburban location have been updated.
  • Sound response to collisions has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux English Depot 2347041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link