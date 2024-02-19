 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 19 February 2024

v2.3.1

19 February 2024

v.2.3.1 (February 18, 2024)

  • Fixed?: Sometimes entities such as bones would be repositioned incorrectly when undoing/redoing any reparenting/moving in the scene list.
  • Fixed: Bones/lights/cameras could be removed from the scene list and become unselectable when the lists were refreshed due to incorrect indices.

