Build 13493221 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 02:09:08 UTC

v.2.3.1 (February 18, 2024)

Fixed?: Sometimes entities such as bones would be repositioned incorrectly when undoing/redoing any reparenting/moving in the scene list.

Fixed: Bones/lights/cameras could be removed from the scene list and become unselectable when the lists were refreshed due to incorrect indices.

