v.2.3.1 (February 18, 2024)
- Fixed?: Sometimes entities such as bones would be repositioned incorrectly when undoing/redoing any reparenting/moving in the scene list.
- Fixed: Bones/lights/cameras could be removed from the scene list and become unselectable when the lists were refreshed due to incorrect indices.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
Changed files in this update