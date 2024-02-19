1.0.7 Changelog

Thank you for coming along with us for the launch of Happy Hour Hero. We’ve found it quite surreal launching the game and are super happy it’s in the hands of real players!

We’ve had feedback around the difficulty curves of the Happy Hour and Hardcore game modes, and we’re making some changes to address that feedback and make the overall baseline difficulty lower than before.

Balancing and Difficulty Changes

The difficulty now ramps 33% slower in all of the main game modes. This should make the starting periods of each shift more forgiving.

The starting difficulty of all of the main game modes is easier by default. For context on the following changes, players need to know that the difficulty ramp causes tasks to happen more frequently as the difficulty increases:

Beginning task frequency has been decreased from 13 seconds to 16 seconds.

The first half of the difficulty ramp now has meaningfully more time between tasks overall, meaning you are less likely to be overwhelmed in the opening minutes of each shift. This also means that the maximum difficulty of the Casual modes has been reduced.

The second half of the ramp has been made moderately more forgiving, though should still present ample challenge for our most competitive bartenders.

In the Casual modes, failing an order reduces the difficulty for a period of time. For this update a failed order now reduces the difficulty by 2 notches instead of 1 as before. This should provide players with a more noticeable easy period after failing an order.

Glasses now require more collision velocity to be smashed, making accidental breakages less common:

Cocktail glasses are 50% harder to smash.

Shot and Beer glasses are 25% harder to smash.

Spirit bottles are 10% harder to smash.

In Happy Hour, Normal Casual, and Hardcore game modes, baseline customer patience has been increased:

For shots and cocktails, patience has been increased from 27 to 35 seconds.

For beers, patience has been increased from 32 to 40 seconds.

The dart task timer has been increased in all main game modes:

In Casual modes, dart timers have been increased from 25 to 32 seconds.

In Happy Hour and Hardcore modes, dart timers have been increased from 17 to 25 seconds.

In the Dart Attack mode, dart timers have been slightly increased from 17 to 20 seconds.

The soda gun task timer has been increased in all main game modes:

In Casual modes, the soda gun timers have been increased from 32 to 35 seconds.

In Happy Hour and Hardcore modes, soda gun timers have been increased from 24 to 27 seconds.

Staring at an NPC to get them to remind you of their order now takes 1 second, reduced from 1.25 seconds.

NPC orders in speech bubbles now persist for 7 seconds instead of 5 seconds meaning players have 40% longer to recognise a customer order before needing to ask for a reminder.

Misc Changes