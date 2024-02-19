//Fixed
Fixed a bug where subtitles could be cut off in some languages
Fixed a bug where at the end of a mission, the challenge counter wouldn't work properly.
Fixed a bug where you could start teleporting infinitely when taking damage, thus becoming immortal.
Now blood on top of signs and markings is displayed correctly
Now the main character does not interrupt TW woman when picking up pickups.
//changed
Removed berserker song
Now character abilities will not be displayed until you pump them up
Now after activating a character ability you see the time after which you can use it again.
Reduced the health of the final boss
Slightly changed the exit from the subway
Slightly improved tutorial, improved level navigation
Changed files in this update