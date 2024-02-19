 Skip to content

Skibidi Toilets: Invasion update for 19 February 2024

Bugfix #3

Build 13492531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//Fixed
Fixed a bug where subtitles could be cut off in some languages

Fixed a bug where at the end of a mission, the challenge counter wouldn't work properly.

Fixed a bug where you could start teleporting infinitely when taking damage, thus becoming immortal.

Now blood on top of signs and markings is displayed correctly

Now the main character does not interrupt TW woman when picking up pickups.

//changed
Removed berserker song

Now character abilities will not be displayed until you pump them up

Now after activating a character ability you see the time after which you can use it again.

Reduced the health of the final boss

Slightly changed the exit from the subway

Slightly improved tutorial, improved level navigation

