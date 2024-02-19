Share · View all patches · Build 13492531 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 00:32:29 UTC by Wendy

//Fixed

Fixed a bug where subtitles could be cut off in some languages

Fixed a bug where at the end of a mission, the challenge counter wouldn't work properly.

Fixed a bug where you could start teleporting infinitely when taking damage, thus becoming immortal.

Now blood on top of signs and markings is displayed correctly

Now the main character does not interrupt TW woman when picking up pickups.

//changed

Removed berserker song

Now character abilities will not be displayed until you pump them up

Now after activating a character ability you see the time after which you can use it again.

Reduced the health of the final boss

Slightly changed the exit from the subway

Slightly improved tutorial, improved level navigation