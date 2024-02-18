-Now you deal double damage when hitting Zombie's head.
-Powerful attacks to a zombie’s head now include destruction effects (for humanoid zombies only).
-Player characters now bend forward or arch backward based on the camera pitch.
-The applicable angle for sidestepping has been widened.
-Thrown weapons stuck in a zombie’s body will now drop upon corpse disappearance, rather than immediately after death.
My Home/Zombie Center update for 18 February 2024
Official 1.1.0
-Now you deal double damage when hitting Zombie's head.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update