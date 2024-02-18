 Skip to content

My Home/Zombie Center update for 18 February 2024

Official 1.1.0

Official 1.1.0 Build 13491931

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Now you deal double damage when hitting Zombie's head.
-Powerful attacks to a zombie’s head now include destruction effects (for humanoid zombies only).
-Player characters now bend forward or arch backward based on the camera pitch.
-The applicable angle for sidestepping has been widened.
-Thrown weapons stuck in a zombie’s body will now drop upon corpse disappearance, rather than immediately after death.

Changed files in this update

