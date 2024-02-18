 Skip to content

RC Revolution update for 18 February 2024

Patch 1.3.0

Patch 1.3.0 · Build 13491288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Physics have been improved and optimized (check out a brief overview on our Discord).
Time calculations on the track have been corrected.
Fixed the finish window, switching between global and local leaderboards.
Issues with controls have been resolved (moving in spline editing mode with QE keys no longer rotates the last placed object).
Corrected the improper loading of the "candy tube", which caused object replacements on the track.
Editor functionality has been enhanced, including dynamic switching of the current object from the side menu (check out a brief overview on our Discord).

