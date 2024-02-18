 Skip to content

The Vanished Sister update for 18 February 2024

1、降低了普通难度AI的移动速度，让新手玩家能更快上手
2、海上列车的逃离拥有了更充足的准备时间

  1. Reduced the movement speed of ordinary difficulty AI, allowing novice players to get started faster
  2. The escape of the sea train has more sufficient preparation time

