1、降低了普通难度AI的移动速度，让新手玩家能更快上手
2、海上列车的逃离拥有了更充足的准备时间
- Reduced the movement speed of ordinary difficulty AI, allowing novice players to get started faster
- The escape of the sea train has more sufficient preparation time
