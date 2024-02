Share · View all patches · Build 13490997 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Happy weekend! This patch is mostly clipping issues and a small balance fix.

Added two more ammo pack to normal mode to make that mode less oppressive

Fixed fence clipping and house mesh seam, fixed other misc. clipping issues

Increased flashlights ranges from 15 to 33 percent

Removed epic preset. Barely increases visual quality with a huge performance penalty.