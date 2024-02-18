 Skip to content

Colonize update for 18 February 2024

Colonize 0.1.5.8

Build 13490993 · Last edited by Wendy

New features & Updates

  • Speed aging of the citizens
  • Less time for the child to be born
  • Added animation at the gravestones
  • Added UI Scale to be bigger/smaller
  • Notifications are there longer
  • Notifications can be clicked on the newborn
  • Now you can see children in the citizen menu of their parents, and they are clickable
  • Children with dead parents will die too

Bug Fixes

  • Properly loaded trees at the load
  • Now saving the gravestone
  • There was a bug when the guys were at the Eating House
  • Children should now be fixed at the load, at the proper positions
  • Farm crops are loaded at the proper state

Thank guys, for reporting and making a game a little bit better every day! We are trying to address as many requests as possible.

  • sanchez

