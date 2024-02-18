Colonize 0.1.5.8

New features & Updates

Speed aging of the citizens

Less time for the child to be born

Added animation at the gravestones

Added UI Scale to be bigger/smaller

Notifications are there longer

Notifications can be clicked on the newborn

Now you can see children in the citizen menu of their parents, and they are clickable

Children with dead parents will die too

Bug Fixes

Properly loaded trees at the load

Now saving the gravestone

There was a bug when the guys were at the Eating House

Children should now be fixed at the load, at the proper positions

Farm crops are loaded at the proper state

Thank guys, for reporting and making a game a little bit better every day! We are trying to address as many requests as possible.