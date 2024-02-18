Colonize 0.1.5.8

New features & Updates
- Speed aging of the citizens
- Less time for the child to be born
- Added animation at the gravestones
- Added UI Scale to be bigger/smaller
- Notifications are there longer
- Notifications can be clicked on the newborn
- Now you can see children in the citizen menu of their parents, and they are clickable
- Children with dead parents will die too
Bug Fixes
- Properly loaded trees at the load
- Now saving the gravestone
- There was a bug when the guys were at the Eating House
- Children should now be fixed at the load, at the proper positions
- Farm crops are loaded at the proper state
Thank guys, for reporting and making a game a little bit better every day! We are trying to address as many requests as possible.
- sanchez
