 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

所谓侠客 update for 18 February 2024

Update-2024.2.18

Share · View all patches · Build 13490535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated -2024.2.18

【 Repair 】

  1. Fixed Thousand-Mile Vehicle disappearing after being breached.
  2. Fixed some strings display incomplete when hiding.
  3. Fix shop UI
  4. Fix Wudang Mountain Jump Cliff - Enter the wrong cliff bottom.
  5. Repair breakthrough state, enter the fantasy, re-breakthrough, there is an error.
  6. Fix the breakthrough state and realize the power of nature, causing other NPCS to have it too.
    Seven. Fixed weather system display issues.

【 Optimization 】

  1. Optimized to break through the illusion of entry touch sensitivity.
  2. Optimize the special abilities that emerge from breakthroughs.
  3. Optimize the placement of some NPCS.

【 Waiting for updates - consider the design 】
0. Before entering the door - Display interactive UI

  1. Pace K adjustment.
  2. Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
  3. Jump off and fall press move automatically.
  4. The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
  5. There are also some details provided by the players.
  6. Retreats in some places are wrong, as well as optimized
    Seven. After the sect was broken, the whereabouts of disciples.
  7. Multi-force system. Rearrange it.

更新-2024.2.18

【修复】
1。修正千里车行被攻破后消失。
2。修复归隐时有些字符串显示不全。
3。修复商店UI
4。修复武当山跳崖-进入的崖底不对。
5。修复突破境界，进入幻境时，重新突破，出现错误。
6。修复突破境界，领悟自然之力，导致其他NPC也拥有。
7。修复天气系统显示问题。

【优化】
1。优化突破幻境的入口触碰不敏感。
2。优化突破中出现的特殊能力。
3。优化一些NPC的位置。

【等待更新-斟酌设计中】
0。入门口前-显示交互UI
1。步伐K调整。
2。侠侣学武功加按钮
3。起跳落下按走自动移动。
4。主线虽然可以跳过，但有些主线人死了，或者走了，做不了。又不想跳过。（思考）
5。还有一些玩家提供的细节。
6。静修在一些地方的错误，以及优化
7。门派被攻破后，弟子人物的去向。
8。多内力系统，重新整理一下。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1116081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link