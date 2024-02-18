Update-2024.2.18

Updated -2024.2.18
【 Repair 】
- Fixed Thousand-Mile Vehicle disappearing after being breached.
- Fixed some strings display incomplete when hiding.
- Fix shop UI
- Fix Wudang Mountain Jump Cliff - Enter the wrong cliff bottom.
- Repair breakthrough state, enter the fantasy, re-breakthrough, there is an error.
- Fix the breakthrough state and realize the power of nature, causing other NPCS to have it too.
Seven. Fixed weather system display issues.
【 Optimization 】
- Optimized to break through the illusion of entry touch sensitivity.
- Optimize the special abilities that emerge from breakthroughs.
- Optimize the placement of some NPCS.
【 Waiting for updates - consider the design 】
0. Before entering the door - Display interactive UI
- Pace K adjustment.
- Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
- Jump off and fall press move automatically.
- The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
- There are also some details provided by the players.
- Retreats in some places are wrong, as well as optimized
Seven. After the sect was broken, the whereabouts of disciples.
- Multi-force system. Rearrange it.
更新-2024.2.18
【修复】
1。修正千里车行被攻破后消失。
2。修复归隐时有些字符串显示不全。
3。修复商店UI
4。修复武当山跳崖-进入的崖底不对。
5。修复突破境界，进入幻境时，重新突破，出现错误。
6。修复突破境界，领悟自然之力，导致其他NPC也拥有。
7。修复天气系统显示问题。
【优化】
1。优化突破幻境的入口触碰不敏感。
2。优化突破中出现的特殊能力。
3。优化一些NPC的位置。
【等待更新-斟酌设计中】
0。入门口前-显示交互UI
1。步伐K调整。
2。侠侣学武功加按钮
3。起跳落下按走自动移动。
4。主线虽然可以跳过，但有些主线人死了，或者走了，做不了。又不想跳过。（思考）
5。还有一些玩家提供的细节。
6。静修在一些地方的错误，以及优化
7。门派被攻破后，弟子人物的去向。
8。多内力系统，重新整理一下。
