Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 18 February 2024

Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Update 1.2.3

Update 1.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

New continuous update is available right now! You can expect:

New content

  • DEMO version of Miwa: The Sacred Fox
  • Extended Discord support
  • Now you can see on Discord every level which you are playing
  • Now you can see how long you are playing the game on Discord
  • Now you can see number of levels under game icon on Discord
  • New particle effects

Fixes

  • Fixed new sounds of attacks (they were too loud even with music on max. volume)
  • Fixed wrong sizes of stars particle effects in some levels
  • Fixed wrong number of layers for some assets
  • Fixed some mistakes in english subtitles
  • More small fixes

Changed files in this update

