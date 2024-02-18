Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Update 1.2.3

Hello dear players!
New continuous update is available right now! You can expect:
New content
- DEMO version of Miwa: The Sacred Fox
- Extended Discord support
- Now you can see on Discord every level which you are playing
- Now you can see how long you are playing the game on Discord
- Now you can see number of levels under game icon on Discord
- New particle effects
Fixes
- Fixed new sounds of attacks (they were too loud even with music on max. volume)
- Fixed wrong sizes of stars particle effects in some levels
- Fixed wrong number of layers for some assets
- Fixed some mistakes in english subtitles
- More small fixes
Changed files in this update