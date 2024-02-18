 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Echoes update for 18 February 2024

0.3.0 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 13490383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add gamepad supported for dualshock and xbox.
Change time limited challange level difficulty to start more easy.
Give more gold.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2778532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link