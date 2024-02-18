 Skip to content

20 Small Mazes update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix #6

Build 13490194

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just one bugfix this time.

Fixed an issue where if you put the dot two squares below the exit on the sliding puzzle, and moved the piece down, the puzzle solved itself.

-FLEB

