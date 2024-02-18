Just one bugfix this time.
Fixed an issue where if you put the dot two squares below the exit on the sliding puzzle, and moved the piece down, the puzzle solved itself.
-FLEB
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just one bugfix this time.
Fixed an issue where if you put the dot two squares below the exit on the sliding puzzle, and moved the piece down, the puzzle solved itself.
-FLEB
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update