Sky Escort update for 18 February 2024

February 18 Updates

Build 13490138

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card Changes:

  1. Rock You card description error, should be "Lasts 45 seconds" instead of "Lasts 60 seconds".
  2. Human Resources +: Change to -> Cost; Gain +80 supplies and remove 2 cards from the current battle.
  3. Sonic Cannon: Change to -> Deals 50(75) damage to designated enemy. If the enemy is killed, gain +1 Sonic.
  4. Bribery: Change to -> Deals 150%(200%) supply production damage to enemies in range.

Attachments:

  1. Blaze: Change to -> Draw one additional card in the first 30/45/60 seconds.

Sailors:

  1. SCV: Change to -> Gain 5 supplies after completing each task.
  2. Treasure: Change to -> When your supply count reaches 0, immediately gain one random supply.

Shop:

  1. Increase starting price for sailor refresh from 100 to 200.

System:

  1. Damaged decks do not damage the ship when attacked.
  2. Non-weapon structures on the deck will be damaged when attacked but will not damage the ship.
  3. Optimized display of sailor list and card list.

Bug Fixes:

  1. Incorrect display of pause icon.
  2. BUG where the city functionality did not refresh after exiting the reward claim interface.
  3. Incorrect prompt when repairing the workshop with full ship health.
  4. BUG where the Sailor's Craftsman effect was not working.

