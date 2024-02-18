February 18 Updates

Card Changes:
- Rock You card description error, should be "Lasts 45 seconds" instead of "Lasts 60 seconds".
- Human Resources +: Change to -> Cost; Gain +80 supplies and remove 2 cards from the current battle.
- Sonic Cannon: Change to -> Deals 50(75) damage to designated enemy. If the enemy is killed, gain +1 Sonic.
- Bribery: Change to -> Deals 150%(200%) supply production damage to enemies in range.
Attachments:
- Blaze: Change to -> Draw one additional card in the first 30/45/60 seconds.
Sailors:
- SCV: Change to -> Gain 5 supplies after completing each task.
- Treasure: Change to -> When your supply count reaches 0, immediately gain one random supply.
Shop:
- Increase starting price for sailor refresh from 100 to 200.
System:
- Damaged decks do not damage the ship when attacked.
- Non-weapon structures on the deck will be damaged when attacked but will not damage the ship.
- Optimized display of sailor list and card list.
Bug Fixes:
- Incorrect display of pause icon.
- BUG where the city functionality did not refresh after exiting the reward claim interface.
- Incorrect prompt when repairing the workshop with full ship health.
- BUG where the Sailor's Craftsman effect was not working.
