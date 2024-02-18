- optimize the dead ragdoll animation, and zombie death logic, now ragdoll could be animated longer with a little bit overhead
- add kill indication
Last Hopeless update for 18 February 2024
[UI&RagDoll] add kill UI, RagDoll optimization modiifcation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
