 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 18 February 2024

Feb. 18th, Emergency Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13488927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DJMAX RESPECT V | Steam

We have conducted an emergency update to address authentication issues occurring in some environments today.

Update Details:

  1. Resolved an issue where the game would not start properly due to authentication issues in certain environments.
  2. Fixed an issue where some UI theme videos were not playing properly and would stop.
  3. Fixed an issue where the list would break when pressing the Page Down key on the INVENTORY > DJ ICON screen.
  4. Fixed an issue in the Mr.Perfect mission of the TECHNIKA 1 DLC where receiving judgments below MAX 90% would not immediately result in a GAME OVER.
    Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit DJMAX RESPECT V PC Depot 960171
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitSteam Deck DJMAX RESPECT V SteamDeck Depot 960172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link