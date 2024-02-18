Feb. 18th, Emergency Update Announcement

DJMAX RESPECT V | Steam
We have conducted an emergency update to address authentication issues occurring in some environments today.
Update Details:
- Resolved an issue where the game would not start properly due to authentication issues in certain environments.
- Fixed an issue where some UI theme videos were not playing properly and would stop.
- Fixed an issue where the list would break when pressing the Page Down key on the INVENTORY > DJ ICON screen.
- Fixed an issue in the Mr.Perfect mission of the TECHNIKA 1 DLC where receiving judgments below MAX 90% would not immediately result in a GAME OVER.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update