Bug Fixes Post-Launch!

Hi players! Just a small list of pressing bug fixes since launch:

Fixed an issue with the strawberry on the cliff that falls into the sea not spawning on the beach below.

Fixed an issue with the underwater emblem not spawning you if you are low on days.

Fixed an issue with collision around the city/mountain area.

Fixed an issue with using magic to solve the graveyard incorrectly softlocking the game.

Fixed an issue with not being able to manipulate certain water again on a following day.

Fixed minor text issues.