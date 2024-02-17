Update 0.7.0

The World Tour is coming!
- all players have been divided in divisions based on their XP. You will be able to move (or down) depending on your world tour ranking.
- go to the Tournament section to look at your current division and rank
- wave rankings are now filtered by division (you can turn that off in the settings)
- world tour schedule will be announced soon
- PVP ranking is gone
Free camera movement and media capture
- you now pause the game and move the camera as you want to take screenshots
- new integration of Omni/ to easily capture screenshots and videos of your gameplay
Official waves
- new environments for Puerto Escondido
- new upcoming waves!
Improvements and bug fixes
- fix: wrong waves being played in some challenges
- navigation improvements
- option to reverse the map navigation
- option to clear the cache and output logs
Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.
NEVER STOP RIDING
Changed files in this update