YouRiding - Surfing and Bodyboarding Game update for 17 February 2024

Update 0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13487659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The World Tour is coming!

  • all players have been divided in divisions based on their XP. You will be able to move (or down) depending on your world tour ranking.
  • go to the Tournament section to look at your current division and rank
  • wave rankings are now filtered by division (you can turn that off in the settings)
  • world tour schedule will be announced soon
  • PVP ranking is gone

Free camera movement and media capture

  • you now pause the game and move the camera as you want to take screenshots
  • new integration of Omni/ to easily capture screenshots and videos of your gameplay

Official waves

  • new environments for Puerto Escondido
  • new upcoming waves!

Improvements and bug fixes

  • fix: wrong waves being played in some challenges
  • navigation improvements
  • option to reverse the map navigation
  • option to clear the cache and output logs

Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.

NEVER STOP RIDING

